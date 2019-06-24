Three Years Later: Remembering the Flood

RAINELLE, W.Va. (WOAY) – Three years ago, flood waters infamously destroyed homes and businesses across the state.

Monica Venable owns the Smathers Funeral Chapel in Rainelle. Flood waters completely destroyed her business and her parent’s home next door. Today, everything seems to be completely back in order–but it wasn’t easy getting there.

Flood damage caused a nearby sewage facility to overflow. The contaminated waters reached up to five feet in some areas. The properties weren’t salvageable and needed to be gutted and redone.

One of the most frustrating things for Venable was the misconception that once the water drains, the crisis is over. Venable says some people have told her they are better off since the flood because everything they own is brand new. She wants them to know that the fresh paint wasn’t worth the road to get there.

“For me to hear my neighbors crying for help and yelling for help,” she said.”There’s nothing anybody could pay you or give you that would erase that from you. While a lot [of damage has been repaired,] we still have much more to do.”

Venable installed a stained glass window in the chapel dedicated to the many friends, family and volunteers that helped her family get back on their feet.

Watch the video to hear Monica Venable and her family’s flood story.