Three-year-old dead after car crash in Mercer County

FLAT TOP, WV (WOAY) – A three year child is dead after a car accident, three others were injured.
Corporal Jeff Ellison with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department tells WOAY News that earlier this morning, around 4 am, a motor vehicle accident occurred on Route 19 near Flat Top. A three-year-old child died and three others were injured and taking to Raleigh General Hospital.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com