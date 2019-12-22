Three-year-old dead after car crash in Mercer County

FLAT TOP, WV (WOAY) – A three year child is dead after a car accident, three others were injured.

Corporal Jeff Ellison with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department tells WOAY News that earlier this morning, around 4 am, a motor vehicle accident occurred on Route 19 near Flat Top. A three-year-old child died and three others were injured and taking to Raleigh General Hospital.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.