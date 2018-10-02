Home NewsWatch Three West Virginia schools receive national recognition
NewsWatchStateTop Stories
Three West Virginia schools receive national recognition
By Daniella HankeyOct 02, 2018, 04:31 am
28
CHESTER, W.Va. (AP) — Three West Virginia schools have been recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2018.
The schools are Allen T. Allison Elementary in Hancock County, East Lynn Elementary in Wayne County and Mount Lookout Elementary in Nicholas County.
The honor is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.
West Virginia Superintendent of Schools Steven Paine said in a news release that the state is privileged to have three National Blue Ribbon Schools. He said he’s proud that they are representing the state.
An awards ceremony will be held next month in Washington.
U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos announced the recipients on Monday.
Good Morning West Virginia! Daniella Hankey is the Morning and Noon newscast Anchor. Daniella joined Newswatch as a Multi-Media journalist and quickly moved her way up to an Anchor.
Before landing in the beautiful Mountain State, Daniella called her home Orlando, Florida. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to further her career.
During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. When Daniella is not working, you can find her exploring West Virginia especially the Greenbrier and engaging with community members.
As a morning anchor, Daniella loves putting a smile on viewers faces in the morning and informing them of community events. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woay.com. You can also follow Daniella on Facebook at DaniellaHankeyTV.
-