Three West Virginia Inmates Die In Past Week At Separate Jails

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Officials in West Virginia say three inmates at separate regional jails died in the past week.

There was no indication of foul play in any of the deaths.

Andy Malinoski of the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety told WCHS-TV that Amanda Kessick was found unresponsive early Friday and died at Western Regional Jail in Cabell County.

The department said Mark Anthony Wartenburg of Scott Depot died Saturday at South Central Regional Jail.

Malinoski said Janson Davenport was found unresponsive in his cell Sunday night at the North Central Regional Jail in Doddridge County and died about an hour later despite lifesaving attempts.