Three Transported To Hospital After Car Hydroplaned In Greenbrier County

Tyler BarkerBy Jun 25, 2019, 13:19 pm

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – On Monday, June 24, 2019, at approximately 6:30 pm, the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle accident occurring on I-64 near the 172 mile marker.  The eastbound vehicle hydroplaned during heavy rain, crossed the median, and rolled over.

The three occupants, all of whom were from the state of Virginia, were treated at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center and subsequently transferred to other medical facilities.

Sergeant D. W. Hedrick, of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, is the investigating officer.

Sergeant Hedrick was assisted by members of the Lewisburg Police department and the Fairlea and Lewisburg Fire Departments.

EMS units from Fairlea and White Sulphur Springs responded to the accident.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

