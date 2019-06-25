Three Transported To Hospital After Car Hydroplaned In Greenbrier County

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – On Monday, June 24, 2019, at approximately 6:30 pm, the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle accident occurring on I-64 near the 172 mile marker. The eastbound vehicle hydroplaned during heavy rain, crossed the median, and rolled over.

The three occupants, all of whom were from the state of Virginia, were treated at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center and subsequently transferred to other medical facilities.

Sergeant D. W. Hedrick, of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, is the investigating officer.

Sergeant Hedrick was assisted by members of the Lewisburg Police department and the Fairlea and Lewisburg Fire Departments.

EMS units from Fairlea and White Sulphur Springs responded to the accident.