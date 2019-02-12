Three Shady Spring Seniors Sign Letters of Intent

Shady Spring, WV (WOAY) – A trio of Shady Spring High School seniors signed letters of intent Monday to continue their athletic careers at the college level.

Hunter Criddle will play football at Glenville State, where he plans to major in computer cyber security. Criddle has been part of a Tigers’ football team that has its win total increase over the past four years, including a Class AA playoff appearance in 2018. He is quick to give credit to his family, coaches, and teammates for their support.

Also going to Glenville State is Madison Shepherd, who will play volleyball and may potentially major in elementary education. Shepherd played a key role in the Tigers’ run to a second straight Class AA state tournament appearance, and she says she is excited to see what happens at the college level.

Joe Cantley signed his letter of intent to run track at Concord, where he will primarily compete in hurdles events. Cantley, who plans to pursue physical therapy as a major, says several factors played a role in choosing the Mountain Lions, including the campus environment, interactions with the coaching staff, and Concord’s proximity to Shady Spring.