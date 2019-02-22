Three Seniors Sign Letters of Intent

WOAY – Hear from Hunter Jones (Midland Trail), Kayla Mills (Woodrow Wilson), and Madalyn Childs (Woodrow Wilson), who all signed letters of intent Thursday to continue their student-athlete careers in college.

Jones will play football at Saint Vincent College in Pennsylvania, after helping Midland Trail reach the Class A quarterfinals in 2017 and semifinals in 2018. He was a first-team all-state defensive lineman this past season, and he says the opportunity to experience a new environment played a major role in choosing the Bearcats.

Mills will run both cross country & track at Concord, where she plans to compete in the 400 meter and 4×200 meter races. She qualified for the state track meet as a freshman and sophomore, and placed seventh in the AAA regional cross country meet.

Childs will run both cross country & track at Davis & Elkins, planning to major in psychology. She has been a four-year varsity member of the Flying Eagles cross country team, winning the AAA regional individual title as a freshman and a senior. Childs also has been a part of three state track championships.