Three Seniors Sign Letters of Intent

WOAY – Three area high school seniors signed letters of intent Wednesday to continue their careers as student-athletes in college.

Greenbrier East’s Autumn Hill will play basketball next season at Glenville State. Hill began her high school career at Fayetteville before joining the Lady Spartans, where she helped the team make the Class AAA state semifinals in March. She plans to major in biology and minor in chemistry, with the goal of pursuing a career in sports medicine.

Two PikeView seniors also signed letters of intent Wednesday; Keirsten Woods will play softball at Bluefield State while Leah Flanigan will play soccer at Concord. Woods contributed to a Lady Panther team that earned the top seed in sectionals this year, and major in criminal justice. Flanigan will major in pre-professional biology and three minors, and has fond memories of her time with PikeView, including an appearance in the 2015 Class AA/A state semifinals. Both say staying close to home played a role in their decisions.