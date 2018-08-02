Three Raleigh County Men Arrested For Failing To Register As A Sex Offender

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Three men are arrested in Raleigh County for failing to register as a sex offender.

Chris York has been arrested. Mr. York was arrested on Tuesday, July 31, 2018 for failing to register as a sex offender. Mr. York could be sentenced to 1-5 years in prison upon conviction.

On Wednesday, August 1, 2018 Solon Atkins, a registered sex offender in Raleigh County, was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender. Mr. Atkins was arrested on May 1, 2018 and incarcerated at the Southern Regional Jail. Once Mr. Atkins was released, he failed to report the release to the Beckley Detachment Sex Offender Registry. Mr. Atkins could be sentenced to 1-5 years in prison upon conviction.

On Wednesday, August 1, 2018 Karl Woods, a registered sex offender in Raleigh County, was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender. Mr. Woods obtained a vehicle sometime during the winter of 2017 and failed to report the vehicle on his sex offender registry. an anonymous tip lead to the discovery of the vehicle that Mr. Woods was driving. Mr. Woods has a prior failure to register charge and upon conviction of the new charge, Mr. Woods could be sentenced to 10-25 years in prison.