Three protesters try to stop work on the Mountain Valley Pipeline in Rainelle

RAINELLE, WV (WOAY) – Three protesters blocked part of the Mountain Valley Pipeline site in Greenbrier County.

This morning, three water protectors locked themselves to equipment, preventing work on Little Sewell Mountain Road, a couple of miles outside of Rainelle.

The three people were Cherri Foythlin, Ogala Lakota, and Jim Steitz. They have been escorted off the property. It is unknown if they were arrested and charged at this time.