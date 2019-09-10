Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News Three protesters try to stop work on the Mountain Valley Pipeline in Rainelle
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Three protesters try to stop work on the Mountain Valley Pipeline in Rainelle

Tyler BarkerBy Sep 10, 2019, 10:31 am

123
0

RAINELLE, WV (WOAY) – Three protesters blocked part of the Mountain Valley Pipeline site in Greenbrier County.

This morning, three water protectors locked themselves to equipment, preventing work on Little Sewell Mountain Road, a couple of miles outside of Rainelle.

The three people were Cherri Foythlin, Ogala Lakota, and Jim Steitz. They have been escorted off the property.  It is unknown if they were arrested and charged at this time.

Previous PostDemocratic Debate Watch Party to be held in Princeton
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X