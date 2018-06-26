Three Plead Not Guilty Involving A Cold Case In Wyoming County

UPDATE PINEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Three people pleaded not guilty in court today after being charged with a cold case back in 2012 in Wyoming County.

Prosecuting Attorney Michael Cochrane tells WOAY that Terry Browning pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder of Elsker Hurley, conspiracy to commit murder, first-degree robbery, insurance fraud and conspiracy to commit insurance fraud. His trial will begin on September 24th at 9 am.

Stephanie Browning pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit murder, accessory after the fact, insurance fraud and conspiracy to commit insurance fraud. Her trial will begin on August 21st at 9 am. The judge denied Stephanie bail.

Deborah Hurley-Browning pleaded not guilty to charges of insurance fraud and conspiracy to commit insurance fraud. Her trail is will begin on August 29th at 9 am.

WYOMING COUNTY– A Wyoming County family is facing multiple charges, some of which relate to a 2012 cold case murder.

Prosecuting Attorney Michael Cochrane tells WOAY Terry Paul Browning, his wife Stephanie Nicole Browning and his mother Deborah Browning-Hurley were indicted on multiple charges in Wyoming County Court on Tuesday.

Cochrane says the insurance fraud charges are not related to the murder case.

A court date has not yet been set.