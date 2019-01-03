Three People Shot In Bluefield, Suspect In Critical Condition

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Three people were shot in Bluefield on Wednesday night.

According to the Bluefield Police Department, Two people were shot by Terrance Williams after an altercation broke out at home on Albermarle Street. The incident occurred around 9 pm.

Williams shot someone inside the home, then shot a person who was trying to stop the altercation. One person that was inside the house was able to retrieve the gun and shot Williams.

Williams is currently at Roanoke Memorial Hospital listed in critical condition. The other two people were transported to Bluefield Regional Medical Center and had since been released. Police say Williams suffers from mental issues.