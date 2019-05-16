Three People Have Been Indicted For A Cold Case Murder In Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Three people have been charged in connection to a cold case murder of two people that happened back in 2016.

A grand jury returned indictments on Charles E. Gill and Brian S. Willis for the 2016 murder of Steven Skaggs and Stephanie Watters and arson of their home on Willis Branch Road in Victor. The Grand Jury found that Gill and Willis conspired with Everett E. Gill to commit these crimes.

Steven Skaggs and Stephanie Watters were murdered in their home in the Victor area of Fayette County on or around November 6, 2016. Their residence was then burned in an apparent attempt to conceal this crime. This double murder is believed to be drug-related, according to West Virginia State Police.

