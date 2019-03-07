Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Three People From Michigan Arrested On Drug Charges In Beckley

Tyler Barker Mar 07, 2019

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) -Three people from Michigan are arrested in Beckley on drug charges.

Today, the Beckley-Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force comprised of law enforcement officers from the Beckley Police Department, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office and the West Virginia State Police, along with members of the ATF Task Force executed a search warrant at hotel room of the Microtel Inn located at 2130 Harper Road after several heroin purchases were made at that location.” “The search warrant led to the arrest of two males and one female from the Detroit, Michigan area. Javon Lampkin, 21-year-old B/M was charged with Delivery of Heroin, Marshell Pope, 47-year-old B/F was charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, and Mannie Terry, 32-year-old B/M was charged with Possession of Oxycodone with intent to deliver.”

All subjects are presumed innocent.

