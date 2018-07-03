Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Three People Arrested In Wyoming County for Meth

Tyler Barker Jul 03, 2018, 13:38 pm

BRENTON, WV (WOAY) – Three Wyoming County residents have been arrested for meth.

On July 3rd, 2018, members of the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department and Southern West Virginia Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force executed a search warrant in Brenton, Wyoming County.  This search warrant was executed after numerous controlled buys were conducted upon numerous individuals at the residence.  Upon executing this search warrant a large amount of meth, cash, and a firearm were recovered.

Penny Malone, 44, of Brenton, Danny Malone, 27, of Brenton, and Douglas Miller Jr. 47, of Brenton, were arrested for delivery of controlled substance, conspiracy to deliver controlled substances, and maintaining a dwelling for the purposes of delivering controlled substances.

All three subjects are being held in the Southern Regional Jail.

