Three People Arrested In Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A Fayette County woman has been arrested on drug allegations along with two others on outstanding warrants. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding this incident:

Early this morning a Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy was conducting traffic enforcement on Route 61. The Deputy conducted a routine stop on a vehicle and subsequently conducted a search. Located on one of the occupants were multiple packages of methamphetamines.

Jessica Lynn Nichols, 29, of Oak Hill, was arrested for Possession with the Intent to Deliver Narcotics and on an outstanding warrant for Failure to Appear. Also arrested for an active warrant for Failure to Appear was Nicholas Scott Hanson, 37,of Oak Hill and Michelle Dianne Short, 20, of Robson for two felony warrants of Grand Larceny and Receiving and Transferring Stolen Property. All three were transported to the Southern Regional Jail to await arraignment.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Deputy C.M. Tomlin of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is nothing more than a document that merely alleges a criminal charge.