Three People Arrested For Stolen Property In Mount Hope

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WOAY) – The Mount Hope Police Department has arrested three people in connection with stolen property.

On April 11, 2018, a woman told police that her house had been burglarized and that a Ps4, two speakers, 4 (22) inch rims, a black rim that goes to a Mustang, a black duffel bag with Stihl brand power tools and a bicycle had been stolen. The woman told police that her cousin seen three people walking down the road and was able to identify one of the suspects as Michael Thomas who was carrying some of the stolen property down Colorado St. and his girlfriend Harley Keaton.

On Friday, April 13, 2018, three people walked into the Mount Hope library and asked the librarian if she wanted to buy some 22-inch rims. The librarian was able to identify three people as Michael Thomas, Harley Keaton, and Mellisa Barrett.

Harley Keaton was questioned by police and she told them she wanted to tell the truth so she wouldn’t lose her kids. She proceeded to tell that Michael Thomas and his sister Melissa Barrett, went inside the victims home, while she stood outside to make sure nobody saw them. She confessed to all of the items above were stolen. The victim received all of our stolen items back except for the rims. The rims were sold to a guy in Princeton.

They face charges of Conspiracy to commit a felony, receiving or transferring stolen goods, nighttime burglary, and grand larceny.

Michael Thomas is in the Southern Regional Jail under a 40,000 dollar bond.

Harley Keaton is in the Southern Regional Jail under a 15,000 dollar bond.

Melissa Barrett is in the Southern Regional Jail under a 30,000 dollar bond.

Comments

Share this: Tweet





Print

Email

