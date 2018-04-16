Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch Three People Arrested For Stolen Property In Mount Hope
CrimeWatchLocal NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Three People Arrested For Stolen Property In Mount Hope

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 16, 2018, 15:04 pm

16
0

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WOAY) – The Mount Hope Police Department has arrested three people in connection with stolen property.

On April 11, 2018, a woman told police that her house had been burglarized and that a Ps4, two speakers, 4 (22) inch rims, a black rim that goes to a Mustang, a black duffel bag with Stihl brand power tools and a bicycle had been stolen.  The woman told police that her cousin seen three people walking down the road and was able to identify one of the suspects as Michael Thomas who was carrying some of the stolen property down Colorado St. and his girlfriend Harley Keaton.

On Friday, April 13, 2018, three people walked into the Mount Hope library and asked the librarian if she wanted to buy some 22-inch rims.  The librarian was able to identify three people as Michael Thomas, Harley Keaton, and Mellisa Barrett.

Harley Keaton was questioned by police and she told them she wanted to tell the truth so she wouldn’t lose her kids.  She proceeded to tell that Michael Thomas and his sister Melissa Barrett, went inside the victims home, while she stood outside to make sure nobody saw them.  She confessed to all of the items above were stolen. The victim received all of our stolen items back except for the rims.  The rims were sold to a guy in Princeton.

They face charges of Conspiracy to commit a felony, receiving or transferring stolen goods, nighttime burglary, and grand larceny.

Michael Thomas is in the Southern Regional Jail under a 40,000 dollar bond.

Harley Keaton is in the Southern Regional Jail under a 15,000 dollar bond.

Melissa Barrett is in the Southern Regional Jail under a 30,000 dollar bond.

Comments

comments

Previous PostGov. Justice declares State of Emergency for 10 West Virginia counties
Tyler Barker

Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Closings and Delays

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

%d bloggers like this: