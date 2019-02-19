BREAKING NEWS
CrimeWatchFeaturedNewsWatch

Three People Arrested For Murder After Inmate Found Dead At Southern Regional Jail

Tyler BarkerBy Feb 19, 2019, 16:39 pm

BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – Three people arrested for murder after an inmate in Southern Regional Jail was found dead.

Police tell WOAY that on Saturday, February 16th, 2019, at around 8 pm, Kevin Whittaker, 38, was found unresponsive in his cell. The investigation is ongoing but three people have been charged with first-degree murder.  Anthony Johnson, 41, Dallas Lauschin 21, and Thomas Jones, 33, is charged and were all housed in the same section.

The victim was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead.

The cause of death is still under investigation.

Stay with WOAY News for further updates on this developing story.

Tyler Barker

