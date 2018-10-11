Search
Three Mountaineers Included in Preseason Honors

Matt DigbyBy Oct 10, 2018, 22:24 pm

WOAY – The Big 12 Conference released its preseason women’s basketball honors Wednesday, with one West Virginia Mountaineer included in the preseason.

Redshirt junior guard Tynice Martin missed all of the 2017-18 campaign with a foot injury, but averaged 18 points and four rebounds a game in 2016-17, as the Mountaineers won the Big 12 Tournament. The Atlanta native, named Most Outstanding Player in that tournament, was also named to the Preseason Team a year ago.

Senior teammates Naomi Davenport and Katrina Pardee were both named Honorable Mention. Davenport was the second-leading scorer for WVU last year (16.1 points per game), earning a Second Team selection, while Pardee is a three-year letterwinner, averaging 12.3 points per game in 2017-18.

West Virginia opens the season October 30 at home against West Liberty.

