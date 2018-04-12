Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Three Hospitalized, Including A Child After A Single Car Rollover In Hico

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 12, 2018, 18:22 pm

HICO, WV (WOAY) – Three people are hospitalized following a motor vehicle accident in Hico this afternoon.

At about 4:15 pm this afternoon the Fayette County 911 Center received notification of a rollover motor vehicle accident with possible entrapment on U.S. Route 19 at Miller Ridge. Responding units found a one car rollover accident at the intersection of Route 19 Miller Ridge Road. The vehicle was occupied by two adults and one 6 year old child. The child was removed from the car by responders, the two adults required extrication.

Extrication of the two adults was performed by the Ansted and Nuttall Fire Departments. Healthnet air ambulance service was dispatched to the scene, however the patient refused to be transported by the helicopter. All three subjects were transported to Summersville Regional Memorial Hospital. Injuries of the two adults were listed as serious, the juvenile recieved very minor injuries.

This accident remains under investigating by Deputy First Class R.G. Gipson of the Fayette County County Sheriff’s Department.

Tyler Barker

