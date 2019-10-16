Three Halloween events scheduled in Alderson

ALDERSON, WV (WOAY) – Three separate events in Alderson will combine to make October 31st a fun-filled day and evening for children.

A “Trunk or Treat” will be held at the Alderson Elementary School on the football field from 1:00 p.m. There will be a costume parade of the elementary school students and teachers followed by the “Trunk or Treat” event. Local businesses and community groups are invited to come and bring candy or small prizes such as pencils to give to the students. Those wishing to provide treats should enter the football field through the gate on Lee Street and will be directed to a parking place by a member of the Alderson Police Department. There are approximately 240 students at Alderson Elementary so please be prepared to give out that many treats. To reserve your place and help the sponsors plan, please call Andrea Sloan, AES, 304-445-7241 or Jeremy Bennett, Chief of Police, 304-445-2916. Alderson Elementary School and the Alderson Police Department are the co-sponsors of this event.

From 5:30-8:00 p.m., there will be treats offered at the Alderson Visitors Center at 1447 Riverview Drive. Please stop for a little bag of goodies and some scary fun!

Mayor Travis Copenhaver has issued a proclamation declaring the hours of 6-8:00 p.m. for old fashioned trick or treating in town. Participating houses are asked to turn their porch lights on and everyone is asked to watch out for heavier than usual foot traffic on the streets.