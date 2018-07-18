Structure Fire In Fayetteville Injures One

Updated 7/18/2018 @ 9:47 a.m.- Lieutenant Jacob Kania of Oak Hill Fire Department told WOAY on scene that the fire happened in a bedroom of the house.

One was taken to the hospital due to a burn on her face and inhaling smoke.

Crews are still investigating what caused the fire.

———————————————————————————————————-

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Three fire departments are responding to a structure fire in Fayetteville that caused one injury.

Fayette County Dispatch told WOAY that the call came in at 8:00 a.m. this morning of a structure fire on Heritage Rd. in Fayetteville

Dispatch also shared that one injury did occur during the fire.

Ansted, Fayetteville and Oak Hill fire departments and Jan Care all responded and are still on the scene.

WOAY has a crew on the scene right now and we will continue to update you on this developing story.