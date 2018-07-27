Three Fayette County Men Sentenced To Prison For Kidnapping A Man And Threatening To Kill Him

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Three men sentenced to prison for pleading guilty after kidnapping a man and throwing him into a mine break.

Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney, Larry E. Harrah, II announces that on July 25, 2018, Circuit Judge Paul M. Blake, Jr. sentenced Justin Young, age 29, to thirty (30) years in prison for kidnapping Corey Skaggs of Mount Carbon. Young entered a guilty plea to this crime on June 1, 2018. He is currently serving a sentence for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

Michael Rogers, age 20, who also entered a guilty plea to kidnapping, was granted youthful offender status and will be in the program for six (6) months to two (2) years.

David Justice was sentenced to forty-eight (48) months of probation and fined $2000.00 for his role in the crime following his guilty plea to conspiracy to commit a felony in June. Justice and Rogers were also ordered to reimburse the victim for his medical bills.

In March 2017, Skaggs was beaten and terrorized over the course of several hours by the defendants before being bound and taken by Rogers and Young to an abandoned mine site on Craig Mountain in Powellton. Once there, Skaggs was held at gunpoint and was told he was going to be killed and thrown into a mine break located in an area known as “Smoke Holes.” Skaggs was eventually released and was treated for his injuries at a local hospital. Conflict over illegal drugs played a significant role in this case.

This crime was investigated by the West Virginia State Police and prosecuted by Jennifer D. Crane and Elizabeth K. Campbell, Assistant Prosecuting Attorneys.