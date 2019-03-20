Multi-Vehicle Crash Results in Two Being Taken To Hospital

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The southbound lanes on rt.19 were shutdown for sometime this evening after a four car collision.

According to dispatchers, they received the call at 4:35 P.M. after an accident was reported right near Maple Fork Road.

We’re told out of the four cars that collided, two people were injured. The extent of their injures are unknown.

Several EMS officials responded to the accident including Jan Care Ambulance, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, Bradley-Prosperity Volunteer Fire, and Fayette County EMS.

As of 7:00 P.M. the roadway is reopened

