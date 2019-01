Wyoming County, WV- (WOAY)- A car accident involving three vehicles has been reported this morning in Baileysville.

Wyoming County Dispatch received the call at 8:30 a.m. Station 600, Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department and EMS Units from Jan Care and STAT were dispatched the scene. There have been injuries reported, but no specifics have been given at this time.

We will keep you updated as we learn more details.