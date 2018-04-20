Three Bobcats Make College Decisions

Hinton, WV (WOAY) – Three Summers County High School seniors will continue their athletic careers in college after signing letters of intent Friday afternoon.

Hannah Taylor will play basketball at Concord, where she will major in athletic training. Tiffani Cline & Catie Sexton will both play softball at Bluefield State; Cline will major in education, while Sexton plans to study English & criminal justice.

All three student-athletes say staying close to home played a major role in their decision, with Cline and Sexton both excited to remain teammates in college. Each is anticipating the opportunity to play at the college level.

Comments