Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home Sports News Sports Three Bobcats Make College Decisions
SportsSports News

Three Bobcats Make College Decisions

Matt DigbyBy Apr 20, 2018, 22:48 pm

8
0

Hinton, WV (WOAY) – Three Summers County High School seniors will continue their athletic careers in college after signing letters of intent Friday afternoon.

Hannah Taylor will play basketball at Concord, where she will major in athletic training. Tiffani Cline & Catie Sexton will both play softball at Bluefield State; Cline will major in education, while Sexton plans to study English & criminal justice.

All three student-athletes say staying close to home played a major role in their decision, with Cline and Sexton both excited to remain teammates in college. Each is anticipating the opportunity to play at the college level.

Comments

comments

Previous PostHS Baseball/Softball Scoreboard - April 20
Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Closings and Delays

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives