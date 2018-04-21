EducationLocal NewsNewsWatchState
Three Big Youth Soccer Tournaments Announced For WV
By Daniella HankeyApr 21, 2018, 20:44 pm
WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY)- Shawnee Park Sports Complex will partner with the Barboursville soccer complex to host 2019 U.S. Youth Soccer Eastern Regional Championships, as well as the 2019 and 2020 U.S. Youth Soccer Eastern President’s Cup.
The five day event is projected to bring a $16-million-dollar impact to the Kanawha Valley.
Governor Jim Justice participated in the announcement at the State Capitol Friday afternoon and released the following statement saying, ““We’re really, really, really happy about this,” Justice said. “Good stuff happening in West Virginia. Makes us smile. Makes us happy.”
The announcement was led by Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango, one of the main advocates for transforming Shawnee Park into a sports complex.
Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com
