Three Big Youth Soccer Tournaments Announced For WV

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY)- Shawnee Park Sports Complex will partner with the Barboursville soccer complex to host 2019 U.S. Youth Soccer Eastern Regional Championships, as well as the 2019 and 2020 U.S. Youth Soccer Eastern President’s Cup.

The five day event is projected to bring a $16-million-dollar impact to the Kanawha Valley.

Governor Jim Justice participated in the announcement at the State Capitol Friday afternoon and released the following statement saying, ““We’re really, really, really happy about this,” Justice said. “Good stuff happening in West Virginia. Makes us smile. Makes us happy.”

The announcement was led by Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango, one of the main advocates for transforming Shawnee Park into a sports complex.

