Three arrested on numerous drug charges in Fayetteville

Tyler BarkerBy Jul 30, 2019, 13:25 pm

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – On July 23, 2019, around 9:30 pm, the Fayetteville Police Department, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at the Fayette Hill’s Apartments in Fayetteville.

At that same time arrest warrants were served and the following individuals were taken into custody for numerous charges of Delivery of Controlled Substances:

• Kendra Michelle Pudder, five charges
• Shawn Allen Surnear, two charges
• Bradley Allen Alexander, four charges plus conspiracy

All three are currently in Southern Regional Jail under a 100,000 dollar bond.

Tyler Barker

