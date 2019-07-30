Three arrested on numerous drug charges in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – On July 23, 2019, around 9:30 pm, the Fayetteville Police Department, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at the Fayette Hill’s Apartments in Fayetteville.

At that same time arrest warrants were served and the following individuals were taken into custody for numerous charges of Delivery of Controlled Substances: