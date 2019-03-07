Three Arrested On Drug Charges

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Three people are in jail on drug charges.

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office conducted the traffic stop near Mills Avenue in MacArthur. The vehicle had been previously reported stolen to Beckley Police Department. The vehicle was driven by Dalton Blankenship of Tazewell, Virginia.

After making contact with Blankenship and the passenger of the car, Cassandra Hale, a deputy deployed his K9 to the vehicle where they found 90 doses of methamphetamine and over $1200.

The stop resulted in a search warrant being issued for 126 Mills Avenue, where an amount of black tar heroin and a firearm was seized from another man at the residence, Joshua Abren.

Blankenship was charged with felony possession of stolen property, possession with intent to deliver meth, felony conspiracy and driving revoked for DUI.

Abren was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm, and also for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant from BPD.

Hale was charged with possession with intent to deliver meth and felony conspiracy.