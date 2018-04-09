Three Arrested On Drug Charges In Raleigh County

MACARTHUR, WV (WOAY) – On April 08, 2018 Lt. Price with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a welfare check at 133 Brampton Court in MacArthur.

After arriving at the residence Lt. Price was assisted by Sgt. Stump and Dep. J.A. Redden.

Deputies were also later assisted by Sgt. Richards of the DNR and Officer Cook of Mabscott P.D.

While conducting the investigation into the welfare check deputies noticed evidence of drug activity at the residence.

During the investigation a search of the residence was conducted and 620 grams of heroin was discovered. The heroin was equivalent to 1,240 doses with a value of $62,000. Also discovered during the search were 5 loaded firearms, an amount of crystal ice(meth), several types of prescription narcotic pills and approximately $2,000 in cash.

Carrie Jewell of 133 Brampton Court was arrested by deputies for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and received a $10,000 bond.

Javon Lampkin and Brandon Veal both of Detroit, Michigan were also arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Lampkin and Veal each received a $50,000 bond.

As of today all 3 remain in the Southern Regional Jail.

