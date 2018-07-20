Three Arrested On Drug Charges In Raleigh County

STANAFORD, WV (WOAY) – Three men are in jail for drug charges after deputies executed a search warrant at a Raleigh County home.

On Thursday, July 19, 2018, the Beckley-Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force assisted by the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team executed a search warrant at 134 Breezeway Court in Stanaford.

Darell Peoples and Orlando Wiley, both from Detroit, Michigan, were arrested and charged with delivery of heroin and fentanyl. Terrance Powell, from Beckley, was arrested and charged with delivery of heroin.

All three were also charged with conspiracy. A large amount of currency was also seized along with 2 handguns and 1 AK-47 rifle.

All 3 remain in the Southern Regional Jail.