Three Arrested In Fayette County After A Shots Fired Call

Tyler BarkerBy Jun 03, 2019, 08:46 am

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY)- A shots fired call in Fayetteville results in three alleged drug arrests. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding this incident.

Multiple officers were dispatched to a possible shots fired complaint at the Fayette Hills apartments in Fayetteville on Saturday night. Arriving officers found no injuries or evidence of gun fire, but did however spot potential narcotics at the location in question. Deputies obtained a search warrant for the apartment after it was secured. Officers located substances believed to be methamphetamines and cocaine, as well as scales and packaging supplies consistent with drug sales. Three persons at this location were arrested on drug charges.

Timothy Dotson (43) , Shawn Surnear (39) and Marysa Smith (31) were charged with offenses including Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony. They were transported to the Southern Regional Jail to await arraignment.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Deputy B.K Fernandez of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department. He was assisted on scene by the Fayetteville Police Department.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is nothing more than a document that merely alleges a criminal charge.

