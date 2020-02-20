Three arrested in connection to armed robbery

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Authorities made multiple arrests connected to the armed robbery of a Subway restaurant earlier this month.

On Feb. 4 at 4:00 p.m., officers responded to a call at the Birch River Subway in reference to an armed robbery. An employee told officers that Christopher McDonald demanded money when she asked what he needed. The suspect then allegedly displayed a gun before taking $183. The suspect fled the scene in a silver SUV.

Further investigation led officers to believe that Elizabeth Carraghan and Derrick Pease assisted in the robbery by dropping McDonald off behind the Subway and waiting for the crime to be carried out before fleeing the scene in Carraghan’s vehicle.

All three are in Central Regional Jail under $30,000 bonds.

 

