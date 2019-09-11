Three Arrested for Drugs, Child Abuse

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WOAY) – A deputy arrested three people Tuesday Morning for allegedly using drugs while they were supposed to be watching five children.

The deputy conducted a welfare check in Cool Ridge involving Kayla Bell and an unrelated case. During the check, the deputy says he heard a male scream.

He found bell in the bathroom with Michael and Patricia Taylor, who appeared to be in the process of using meth and suboxone.

Two of the children in the home belonged to Bell. The three others belonged to a fourth adult who was not present. The youngest is only 4 months old.

All three are in jail with charges of child abuse creating risk of injury. The Taylors are also charged with possession of a controlled substance.