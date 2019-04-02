Three Arrested For Break-Ins Across Greenbrier County

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Three people are arrested in connection with a rash of break-ins in Greenbrier County

On Monday, April 01, 2019 three individuals were taken into custody by members of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, West Virginia State Police and the Rainelle Police Department in connection with a rash of break-ins occurring in the western end of Greenbrier County over the past six weeks.

Matthew Riffle, age 28 and Holly Riffle, age 34, of Rupert and Nathan Kirk, age 23, of Rainelle were arrested and incarcerated in the Southern Regional Jail. Additional charges will be forthcoming, as well as additional arrests, in connection with the investigation of these crimes.