Three Arrested After Traffic Stop In Oak Hill

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Three people have been arrested following a traffic stop.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, in the early morning hours Thursday, June 27, 2019, a Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy was on routine patrol on Oyler Avenue, Oak Hill. He observed a Dodge Caravan commit a traffic offense and subsequently conducted a traffic stop. The deputy saw indicators that led him to believe the occupants may be trafficking narcotics. A police K-9 from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department was called to assist, and gave a positive indication on the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed cutting agents commonly used in the sale of heroin, primarily (lactose powder,) methamphetamines, several Neurontin pills (schedule 5) narcotics and US currency. Also located in the vehicle were multiple loaded pistol magazines and multiple boxes of ammunition.

The occupants of the vehicle: Arnesha Higginbotham (27 of Oak Hill), Bernard Echols (55 of Chicago) and Nichole Riser (24 Oak Hill), were arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony. Echols was also charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm. All three were transported to the Southern Regional Jail to await arraignment.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Deputy C.M. Tomlin of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is nothing more than a document that merely alleges a criminal charge.