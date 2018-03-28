UPDATE: A Fifth Person Is Arrested After Snapchat Video Shows Beating

UPDATE: (3/28/18 at 4:30 PM) WYOMING COUNTY – A fifth person has been arrested in connection with beating another person and holding him against his will.

Dalton Watts turned himself into authorities on Wednesday morning. No word yet on what charges Watts will face.

UPDATE: (3/28/18 at 10 AM) WYOMING COUNTY— A fourth person has been arrested in connection with beating another man that was videoed on Snapchat.

Court documents say that Alex Hamrick was arrested Tuesday night. The men told the victim to call Alex and tell him about pictures he received of a girl. The men drove to Alex Hamrick’s house and the fight continued. Hamrick threw an object at the victim and then stomped on him.

Hamrick is facing charges of conspiracy and accessory after the fact. He is in jail under a 50,000 dollar cash bond.

WYOMING COUNTY– Three people have been arrested after holding another man captive and beating him.

Hunter Lusk and Aaron Irick are facing malicious wounding and kidnapping charges. Josh Allen is also facing conspiracy charges in addition to the previous charges as well.

According to court documents, the victim was playing video games at an apartment in Oceana on March 22 beginning around 3:30 AM. Josh Allen and Hunter Lusk came in around 6:30 AM and pushed the victim and started yelling at him. Allen told the victim he was either going to knock him out or they were going to fight.

The victim told the boys he did not want to fight but they went downstairs. Another boy videoed the encounter while Hunter headbutted the victim. Aaron then arrived at the apartment. Josh kicked the victim on the nose and the boys then forced him to leave the apartment and go to another residence.

He was then beat repeatedly by multiple people before being taken to a neighbor’s house. The victim was taken to Logan Regional Hospital and treated for a broken nose, lacerations to the back, face and chest, a black eye and multiple bruises. He has since been taken to Pikeville, KY for further medical treatment.

The prosecuting attorney says more charges are coming in this case.

