Three arrested after allegedly beating a woman in Ansted for a week

ANSTED, WV (WOAY) – Three people are in jail after allegedly beating a woman and refusing to let her leave the home.

According to police, on Saturday, October 5, 2019, a woman called and advised authorities that she had been living with Dencil Nottingham, Sherry Nottingham, and Paul Fitzwater in Ansted. On Friday, September 27, 2019, Mr. and Mrs. Nottingham and Mr. Fitzwater suspected the victim of taking a debit card and some cash off of the television. According to the victim, the three began beating her that night and would not allow her to leave or call anyone to come and get her. The victim said the three suspects beat her with their fists, a wooden board, and a hammer, holding her at the residence for one week. On October 4, they took her to Walmart in Summersville, where the victim ended up running to the back of the store and had an employee call police in order to get away from them.

Police observed extensive bruising on the victim’s face, arms, legs, back, and feet. Paperwork from Summersville Memorial Hospital showed that the victim had a head injury and a lumbar fracture.

All three suspects are charged with malicious wounding, conspiracy, and unlawful restraint. They are all currently in Southern Regional Jail under a 50,000 dollar bond.