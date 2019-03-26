FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
Thousands Without Power In Raleigh County
By Tyler BarkerMar 26, 2019, 14:33 pm
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Thousands are without power across Raleigh County.
Appalachian Power is reporting 8,624 people are in the dark after a transformer located at a substation on Lancaster Street blew. Power went out right before 2 pm on Tuesday.
Appalachian Power is reporting that power should be restored by 7 pm this evening.
Areas affected include Beckley, Crab Orchard, Stanaford, and Beaver.
