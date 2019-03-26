Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Thousands Without Power In Raleigh County

Tyler BarkerBy Mar 26, 2019, 14:33 pm

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Thousands are without power across Raleigh County.

Appalachian Power is reporting 8,624 people are in the dark after a transformer located at a substation on Lancaster Street blew. Power went out right before 2 pm on Tuesday.

Appalachian Power is reporting that power should be restored by 7 pm this evening.

Areas affected include Beckley, Crab Orchard, Stanaford, and Beaver.

