Thousands Without Power In Raleigh County

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Thousands are without power across Raleigh County.

Appalachian Power is reporting 8,624 people are in the dark after a transformer located at a substation on Lancaster Street blew. Power went out right before 2 pm on Tuesday.

Appalachian Power is reporting that power should be restored by 7 pm this evening.

Areas affected include Beckley, Crab Orchard, Stanaford, and Beaver.