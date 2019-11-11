Thousands without power in Raleigh County

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Appalachian Power Company reports that over 7,000 residents in the area are without power.

The company’s outage map shows 4,891 are experiencing outages in Beckley. The Beaver area also has between 932 customers without power. Power should be restored to those areas between 4 and 4:30 p.m. A cause has not been released.

Another 911 customers have no power in the Shady Spring and Glade Springs areas due to planned maintenance. Restoration is expected by 1 p.m.