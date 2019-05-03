FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
Thousands Without Power In Fayette County
By Tyler BarkerMay 03, 2019, 16:37 pm
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Thousands are without power in Fayette County after strong storms pushed through the area.
According to Appalachian Power, over 2,000 customers are currently in the dark across Fayette County. Most of the outages are from Fayetteville down through Oak Hill and Mount Hope.
The company says power should be restored by 9:30 pm tonight.
