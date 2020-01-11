Thousands without power as strong winds roll in

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – Thousands are without power as strong winds move through the Mountain State.

Appalachian Power is reporting close to 10,000 customers without power in their area. Strong winds have downed trees and knocked out power to residents. In our area, Mercer County is reporting the most outages.

Remember to never go near a down power line. You can contact AEP to report outages.

For the latest on power outages, you can visit: http://outagemap.appalachianpower.com.s3.amazonaws.com/external/default.html