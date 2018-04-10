Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News Thousands cited for slow left-lane driving under new law in Virginia
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Thousands cited for slow left-lane driving under new law in Virginia

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 10, 2018, 10:01 am

1
0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands of people have been fined since Virginia implemented a law setting penalties for driving too slowly in the left lane of a highway.

WTOP-FM obtained data on the citations through a public records request. The station reports that from July 1, 2017, through April 3, more than 16,000 people were cited under various portions of the law.

The law established a $100 fine for driving too slowly in the left lane, failing to stay to the right unless passing and other related violations.

The bill’s sponsor, Del. Israel O’Quinn, said driving too slowly in the left lane endangers law enforcement and spurs road rage.

Comments

comments

Tyler Barker

Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Closings and Delays

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

%d bloggers like this: