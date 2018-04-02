Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Thomas Rhett, Alison Krauss announce tour stops in Charleston
NewsWatchStateTop Stories

Thomas Rhett, Alison Krauss announce tour stops in Charleston

Rachel AyersBy Apr 02, 2018, 18:27 pm

7
0

CHARLESTON (WCHS, ANNA TAYLOR)— Two more country stars are bringing their tours to perform in Charleston this year.

Thomas Rhett will be performing his Life Changes tour at the Charleston Civic Center Sept. 28 with special guests Brett Young and Midland.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday. They may be purchased at the box office, livenation.com, ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000.

Alison Krauss will be performing at 7 p.m. June 12 at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium. Fan Club pre-sale begins Tuesday and general ticket sales begin Friday.

Comments

comments

Previous PostIt's Time To Put A Stop To Violence And Cyberbullying
Rachel Ayers

Rachel Ayers started as a multi-media journalist at WOAY in October of 2015. She then moved to evening anchor in September of 2016. Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Closings and Delays

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

%d bloggers like this: