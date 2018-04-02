Thomas Rhett, Alison Krauss announce tour stops in Charleston

CHARLESTON (WCHS, ANNA TAYLOR)— Two more country stars are bringing their tours to perform in Charleston this year.

Thomas Rhett will be performing his Life Changes tour at the Charleston Civic Center Sept. 28 with special guests Brett Young and Midland.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday. They may be purchased at the box office, livenation.com, ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000.

Alison Krauss will be performing at 7 p.m. June 12 at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium. Fan Club pre-sale begins Tuesday and general ticket sales begin Friday.

