This dog lived his best life in road-trip pics and OMG we're in love
This dog lived his best life in road-trip pics and OMG we’re in love

Daniella HankeyBy Jul 06, 2018, 04:44 am

(ABC NEWS)- A dog named Bentley is melting hearts by the thousands after adorable photos of his travels were tweeted by his owner.

 

While Lexee Leach, 21, was at college, her parents, Beth and John Leach of Colleyville, Texas, sent her some family pictures.

The photos were of Bentley, the family’s 12-year-old Maltese, at various state lines and landmarks on their road trip to Florida.

 

“[My mom] texted them to me … I thought, ‘Oh, this is hilarious. I have to post them,'” Leach told “Good Morning America.” “All of my friends love Bentley. I posted it for them, and overnight it blew up.”

 

The pics racked up 101,000 likes and over 29,000 comments from people who couldn’t get enough of Bentley’s sweet little face.

 

“You love your own puppy, but it’s even sweeter when a bunch of strangers are like, ‘I love this dog!'”

Beth Leach said that Bentley goes everywhere with her.

 

“Bentley is definitely the favorite,” she told “GMA.”

As for Bentley’s next trip, he’s headed to California by way of airplane.

 

 

Daniella Hankey

Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com

