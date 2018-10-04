This 1-year-old’s Guy Fieri birthday party will take you down to ‘Flavortown’

BREAKING NEWS
By Daniella Hankey Oct 04, 2018

(ABC NEWS)- A California mom pulled off an epic Guy Fieri-themed soiree for her 1-year-old’s birthday.

Nataly Stein of Huntington Beach, California, threw the party for her son Campbell, after she noticed a resemblance between Campbell and the famed “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” host.

“I took a picture of Campbell when he was 8 months old, we were sitting out in the sunshine, he had sunglasses on and his hair was spiked,” Stein told “Good Morning America.” “I have dark hair and I was like, how did I get this freaky little blond baby? We were laughing about it and he has a little double chin and he looked like Guy Fieri.”

 

With Campbell’s first birthday coming up, Stein, owner of Great Dane Baking Company in California, wanted to do something “silly” and creative, she said. So she and her team went to work crafting spectacular sweets for the ultimate Guy-approved buffet.

 

Guests enjoyed pizza, burgers, cheese and pancake cakes as well as a milkshake bar and “Flavortown” cookies featuring Guy’s hilarious catch phrases.

 

The party also had a slider station, nacho station, mac-and-cheese station and a ranch dressing fountain to dip chicken wings into.

 

Friends and family gathered in front of the Guy cutout to have their photos taken and Campbell had fun posing inside the hot rod that resembled Guy’s convertible from “Triple D.”

 

In lieu of gifts, cans of Campbell’s Soup were collected for the local children’s shelter.

“Everyone had a great time,” Stein said. “We heard about it for weeks and we fed everybody really well.”

Daniella Hankey

Good Morning West Virginia! Daniella Hankey is the Morning and Noon newscast Anchor. Daniella joined Newswatch as a Multi-Media journalist and quickly moved her way up to an Anchor. Before landing in the beautiful Mountain State, Daniella called her home Orlando, Florida. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to further her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. When Daniella is not working, you can find her exploring West Virginia especially the Greenbrier and engaging with community members. As a morning anchor, Daniella loves putting a smile on viewers faces in the morning and informing them of community events. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woay.com. You can also follow Daniella on Facebook at DaniellaHankeyTV.

