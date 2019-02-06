Third Person From Fayette County Arrested For Child Neglect Charges

UPDATE: SMITHERS, WV (WOAY) – A third person has been arrested after a small child suffered a broken leg and didn’t seek medical attention.

Michael Jordan is facing child neglect charges and is in jail under a 10,000 dollar bond.

—————-

SMITHERS, WV (WOAY) – Two Fayette County parents are in jail facing child neglect charges resulting in injury.

According to court documents, Police was contacted by the Fayette County DHHR for a follow-up interview. On January 23, 2019, three juveniles all under the age of 7 were at home. The youngest child had a break in the right femur and was transported to the hospital for surgery. The little child couldn’t walk, and it was disclosed that they were playing with the washing machine. The mother, Brandilyn Davila told police that she thought it had happened a few nights ago because of snow and ice being on the ground.

Once inside the home, holes were discovered in the walls, uncovered light switches were observed, and electric outlets did not have plastic inserts to keep children from placing their fingers inside them.

The cause of the broken femur is still under investigation.

According to police, Brandilyn Davila and Charles Copeland failed to obtain medical attention and watched the child be in pain for at least two days and neglected medical attention.

Both are being held in Southern Regional Jail under no bond.