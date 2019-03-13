Third Annual WV Craft Brew Festival Tickets on Sale Now

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – Tickets are now on sale for the Third Annual WV Craft Brew Festival. The annual fundraiser for the State Fair of WV Endowment and Lewisburg Rotary Club will take place on Saturday, April 27 from 3 pm – 9 pm at the State Fairgrounds in Lewisburg!

Tickets are now on sale at the State Fair Box Office, by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849), or by visiting www.wvcraftbrewfest.com. Tickets are also being sold at the Greenbrier Valley Visitor’s Center and City National Banks in Lewisburg. Only 200 VIP tickets will be sold for this event.

“The WV Craft Brew Festival is a joint effort and fundraiser for the State Fair of WV and Lewisburg Rotary Club’s scholarship funds,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins stated. “Between the two organizations, we have awarded well over $400,000 in scholarships to kids from the Greenbrier Valley and across the state. We hope to continue to grow that number.”

On top of local brews and ciders from West Virginia and Virginia, the WV Craft Brew Festival will feature unique foods and a day full of music. Musical performers include, Folk Soul Revival, Empire Strikes Brass, The Tillers, and Short & Company.

The Quality Inn, Fairfield Inn and Suites, and the Hampton Inn will offer guests a 20% discount at all 3 hotels if they mention the Brew Fest. They will provide complimentary shuttle service from the hotels to hotel guests and allow locals to ride for $5.00.

The mission of this event is to support and expand the ever-growing craft beer movement in West Virginia, while also supporting the local community. Proceeds from this event will go toward the scholarship and endowment funds for the State Fair of West Virginia and Lewisburg Rotary Club.

For more information including tickets prices, please visit the State Fair of West Virginia Event Center’s website at www.wvcraftbrewfest.com.

The State Fair Event Center is a 200 acre multi-purpose meeting and exposition facility providing a wide variety of event rental opportunities and hosting over 300 events annually. For more information, please visit www.statefairofwv.com, or follow fair events on Facebook and Twitter.