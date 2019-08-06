Therapist Addresses Back-to-School Anxiety

BECKLEY, W.Va (WOAY) – With children heading back to school soon, anxiety can prove to be a large challenge for many.

Whether they’re starting a new grade or starting a new school, anxiety can develop in children and teenagers dealing with these transitions. Nancy Carlson, a therapist with Life Strategies Counseling in Beckley, said when helping children cope, it is important for parents to remind children that feeling that way is okay. She said it’s also important for parents to be taking care of themselves in the process.

“Parents, all of us as adults, we can’t pour from an empty cup, so we’ve got to take care of ourselves too,” Carlson said. “We’ve got to get enough sleep, we’ve got to eat well, we’ve got to limit our own exposure to things, so we can help our children deal with stressful situations.”

According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, when dealing with anxiety, it’s important to do things like take deep breaths, exercise, and take a time-out.