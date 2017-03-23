WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Theatre WV Auditions

Rachel Ayers Mar 23, 2017, 12:58 pm

Theatre West Virginia is hosting national anthem auditions for the 2017 summer season. The auditions will take place on March 25th at 4pm over at the Crossraods Mall at Mall Center Court.

For more information you can call 304-992-9085

